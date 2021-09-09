Why more councils appear to be facing hefty cost penalties for refusing large housing schemes on allocated sites

Practitioners believe there has been a recent rise in councils losing appeals after refusing applications for large housing schemes on allocated sites and consequently paying out expensive costs awards to developers for "unreasonable behaviour". Some say this is due to many planning committee members not feeling a sense of ownership of their local plans where they were adopted under a previous administration and wanting to make "populist" decisions.

by David Blackman