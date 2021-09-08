Curtilage dwelling at stationmaster's house would disrupt its status

Two separate schemes for a new dwelling in the curtilage of a listed station house in the conservation area of an historic town in North Yorkshire were refused for harm to heritage assets in particular the setting of the listed building itself as well as others nearby and harm to the character and appearance of the conservation area.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.