Curtilage dwelling at stationmaster's house would disrupt its status
Two separate schemes for a new dwelling in the curtilage of a listed station house in the conservation area of an historic town in North Yorkshire were refused for harm to heritage assets in particular the setting of the listed building itself as well as others nearby and harm to the character and appearance of the conservation area.
