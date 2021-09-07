High Court dismisses bid to challenge east London council's low traffic neighbourhood

The High Court has dismissed an attempt by residents to challenge a council's introduction of an experimental low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) in east London in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, after a judge rejected their argument that the authority failed in its legal duty to analyse the likely impacts of the scheme.

by Court reporter
The Royal Courts of Justice in London. Pic: Getty Images
The Royal Courts of Justice in London. Pic: Getty Images

