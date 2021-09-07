High Court dismisses bid to challenge east London council's low traffic neighbourhood
The High Court has dismissed an attempt by residents to challenge a council's introduction of an experimental low traffic neighbourhood (LTN) in east London in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, after a judge rejected their argument that the authority failed in its legal duty to analyse the likely impacts of the scheme.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.