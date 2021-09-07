Removal of permitted development rights unreasonable in green belt

An inspector has allowed the retention of a dwellinghouse following an agricultural conversion in the Greater Manchester area, without compliance with a condition which restricted permitted development rights at the property, finding the condition unnecessary and unreasonable even in the context of the appeal site’s location in metropolitan green belt.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.