Removal of permitted development rights unreasonable in green belt
An inspector has allowed the retention of a dwellinghouse following an agricultural conversion in the Greater Manchester area, without compliance with a condition which restricted permitted development rights at the property, finding the condition unnecessary and unreasonable even in the context of the appeal site’s location in metropolitan green belt.
