MHCLG to ease next housing delivery test assessment with four-month 'adjustment' over Covid impact
The government has announced that it will substantially ease the next set of housing delivery test results by subtracting four months from councils' housing requirement figures for 2020/21 - a third of the entire year - due to the "disruption" caused to homebuilding by the Covid-19 pandemic.
