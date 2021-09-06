Miscellaneous Temporary Modifications (Coronavirus) (Scotland) Regulations 2021

These Regulations make amendments to the definitions of “emergency period” and “extended period” in sections 58(3C) and 59(8C) of the Scotland Act 1997, as it has effect by virtue of paragraphs 8 to 10 of schedule 7 of the Coronavirus (Scotland) Act 2020, and in section 16(6) of the Planning (Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas) (Scotland) Act 1997.