What the government’s new biodiversity metric means for applicants and authorities

The government's new 'metric' that allows planners and applicants to calculate if they meet impending requirements to improve biodiversity levels in new developments has a greater focus on on-site improvements compared to the previous version. But some housebuilders are concerned that it may create viability challenges on brownfield sites, while local authorities could face resource challenges in applying the metric.

by Ellie Kahn