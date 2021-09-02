What the government’s new biodiversity metric means for applicants and authorities

The government's new 'metric' that allows planners and applicants to calculate if they meet impending requirements to improve biodiversity levels in new developments has a greater focus on on-site improvements compared to the previous version. But some housebuilders are concerned that it may create viability challenges on brownfield sites, while local authorities could face resource challenges in applying the metric.

by Ellie Kahn
Green wall on an apartment block. Photograph: Getty Images
Green wall on an apartment block. Photograph: Getty Images

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.