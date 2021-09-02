Council withdraws local plan despite £1.4 million cost of preparing new strategy
An East Midlands council has voted to formally withdraw its emerging local plan from examination despite the £1.4 million cost of drawing up a new development strategy, after members decided that a previous refusal of £29.4 million of government infrastructure funding for a new garden village created a “viability gap” that affected the document's soundness.
