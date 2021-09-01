Acute housing shortage renders five-storey redevelopment acceptable
A 41-unit residential redevelopment up to five storeys in height has been approved in a Berkshire settlement to address an acute housing shortfall, with the inspector finding that limited harm to the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers with respect to loss of privacy of garden areas was outweighed by the social and economic benefits of the new homes.
