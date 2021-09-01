Acute housing shortage renders five-storey redevelopment acceptable

A 41-unit residential redevelopment up to five storeys in height has been approved in a Berkshire settlement to address an acute housing shortfall, with the inspector finding that limited harm to the living conditions of neighbouring occupiers with respect to loss of privacy of garden areas was outweighed by the social and economic benefits of the new homes.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.