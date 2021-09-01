New planning guidance on spatial 'nature recovery strategies' promised in Environment Bill amendments
The government has published a raft of changes to its Environment Bill, including measures to introduce statutory guidance on how councils can embed new spatial "local nature recovery strategies" (LNRS) in their planning policies and to allow the secretary of state to review the duration for which biodiversity net gains are secured.
