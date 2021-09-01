Council to reconsider consent for huge warehouse scheme following parish's legal threat

A Hampshire council is to reconsider a resolution to grant consent for a storage and distribution warehouse on a 47-hectare unallocated greenfield site after a parish council challenged the decision on grounds including that the planning committee had been misinformed about the development's visual impact.

by Michael Donnelly
All Saints Church, Dummer (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Michael Garlick - geograph.org.uk/p/6262915)
All Saints Church, Dummer (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Michael Garlick - geograph.org.uk/p/6262915)

