Multiple harms outweigh need for new homes

An acute deficit of homes was deemed insufficient reason to allow 60 new homes on the edge of an Essex settlement, the inspector finding the conflicts with the development plan, including heritage and other harms comfortably outweighed the benefits. Other harms included the site’s unsuitable location in open countryside, unsafe pedestrian access, inaccessibility to services and facilities, and harm to the ecological and biodiversity value of a local site of special scientific interest and national nature reserve.

