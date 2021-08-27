Government adviser set to tell ministers to consult again on controversial biodiversity net gain metric
Government adviser Natural England is set to recommend that the government consults further on its controversial new biodiversity metric 3.0, which is intended to measure whether development schemes have delivered the ten per cent gain in biodiversity that would be required under the Environment Bill, the government chief planner announced this week.
