Pincher to address November conference on planning for housing

The conference will be presented in a hybrid format, giving delegates the option of attending the live event in London, or attending virtually through an online platform

Other high profile speakers include:

Philip Barnes, group land and planning director, Barratt Developments

Catriona Riddell, director, Catriona Riddell Associates

Paul Brocklehurst, chairman, Land Promoters & Developers Federation

Kathryn Jump, joint head of planning, Shoosmiths

More details of the event can be found here