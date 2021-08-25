Pincher to address November conference on planning for housing

25 August 2021

Housing minister Chris Pincher will give the opening keynote address at the Planning for Housing conference, organised by Planning, on Thursday 18 November.

Chris Pincher: to give the opening keynote address at Planning for Housing (Pic: Getty)
The conference will be presented in a hybrid format, giving delegates the option of attending the live event in London, or attending virtually through an online platform

Other high profile speakers include:

  • Philip Barnes, group land and planning director, Barratt Developments
  • Catriona Riddell, director, Catriona Riddell Associates
  • Paul Brocklehurst, chairman, Land Promoters & Developers Federation
  • Kathryn Jump, joint head of planning, Shoosmiths

More details of the event can be found here


