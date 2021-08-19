What NPPF changes making it harder to build in flood risk areas mean for councils and developers

Updated national planning policies tighten the rules on allowing development in flood risk areas, say commentators. However, there are concerns they do not go far enough in addressing climate change impacts and could cause headaches for both councils trying to hit housing targets and developers seeking consents.

by Ellie Kahn
Flooding in Alconbury, Cambridgeshire, January 2021. Photograph: Leon Neal/Getty Images
