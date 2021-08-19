The implications of NPPF changes making it harder to build in flood risk areas
Updated national planning policies tighten the rules on allowing development in flood risk areas, say commentators. Though this has been welcomed, some say it does not go far enough in addressing climate change impacts and could cause headaches both for councils trying to hit housing targets and developers seeking consents.
