The wider lessons from the High Court quashing of two secretary of state consents for major road schemes
Two transport secretary approvals of major road schemes were both overturned in the High Court within days of each other. Experts say the rulings highlight the importance of ministers providing enough justification for their conclusions and the challenges posed by the tight timescales for NSIP decisions.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.