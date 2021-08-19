The wider lessons from the High Court quashing of two secretary of state approvals for major road schemes
Two transport secretary approvals of major road schemes were overturned in the courts within days of each other. Both rulings, experts say, highlight the importance of ministers providing enough justification for their conclusions, particularly on environmental impacts, and the challenges posed by the tight timescales for NSIP decisions.
