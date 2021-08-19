The authorities that approved the most office-to-resi PD conversions in 2020/21 - and those with the highest refusal rates

A newly-formed unitary authority approved the most office-to-residential permitted development (PD) right applications between April 2020 and March 2021, while an east London borough refused 100 per cent of such proposals over the same period, the latest government data shows.

by Ellie Kahn
The Buckinghamshire town of Woburn (Pic: Getty)
The Buckinghamshire town of Woburn (Pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.