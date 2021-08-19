The authorities that approved the most office-to-resi PD conversions in 2020/21 - and those with the highest refusal rates

A newly-formed unitary authority approved the most office-to-residential permitted development (PD) right applications between April 2020 and March 2021, while an east London borough refused 100 per cent of such proposals over the same period, the latest government data shows.

by Ellie Kahn