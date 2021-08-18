Residential conversion refused for repaired barn
A lawful development certificate for alterations to an agricultural building for agricultural purposes was approved at a holding in Wiltshire but a separate proposal for use of the same building for residential purposes was refused for harm to the scenic beauty of the area of outstanding natural beauty in which it was located and conflict with the development plan overall.
