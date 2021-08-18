Occupancy time-limit for live-work units held reasonable
The removal of an 18-month time limit on an occupancy condition on four live-work units allowed in association with residential training courses at a property in open countryside in North Yorkshire was refused for being in conflict with the development plan, but the wording of the original condition was varied to make it more precise and reasonable and the appeal allowed overall.
