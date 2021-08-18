Occupancy time-limit for live-work units held reasonable

The removal of an 18-month time limit on an occupancy condition on four live-work units allowed in association with residential training courses at a property in open countryside in North Yorkshire was refused for being in conflict with the development plan, but the wording of the original condition was varied to make it more precise and reasonable and the appeal allowed overall.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.