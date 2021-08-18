Inspector awards full costs against council over ‘unreasonable' refusal of 200 homes on allocated site
A planning inspector has allowed an appeal against a Warwickshire council's refusal of a 200-home scheme on an allocated site and awarded full costs to the developer, finding that there was "compelling evidence of unreasonable behaviour" by the local authority in its refusal of the plans contrary to officers' advice.
