Inspector accepts review mechanisms for affordable housing

An inspector has approved an up to five storey mixed-use redevelopment of brownfield land in West London for compliance with the development plan overall despite the local authority’s concern regarding the review mechanisms for contributions to affordable housing and other objections from local interested parties concerning traffic and parking, character and appearance of the conservation area and local area generally and impact on living conditions. The scheme comprised 20 residential apartments and five mews houses and 95 square metres of flexible commercial floorspace.