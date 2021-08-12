How the revised NPPF presents new challenges for plan-makers proposing large-scale development

A new national policy requirement for local plans to set out policies for large new settlements in a 30-year "vision" document has already prompted concerns and plan-making delays among some authorities. Commentators say it will be challenging for councils to prepare such strategies in terms of skills and resources and have expressed concerns about the level of detail required.

by Ben Kochan
The Newhall urban extension in Harlow
The Newhall urban extension in Harlow

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.