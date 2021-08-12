How the revised NPPF presents new challenges for plan-makers proposing large-scale development
A new national policy requirement for local plans to set out policies for large new settlements in a 30-year "vision" document has already prompted concerns and plan-making delays among some authorities. Commentators say it will be challenging for councils to prepare such strategies in terms of skills and resources and have expressed concerns about the level of detail required.
