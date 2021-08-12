Leeds moots 'presumption against car-dependent development' and higher net gain requirements in local plan climate emergency update

Leeds City Council has begun consulting on a raft of local plan updates to help it meet its climate emergency goals, including introducing a "presumption against car-dependent development", a possible increase in biodiversity net gain requirements and measures to embed the '20-minute neighbourhood' concept in policy.

by Michael Donnelly
Leeds city centre (pic: Steven Feather, Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)
Leeds city centre (pic: Steven Feather, Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0)

