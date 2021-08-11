Green belt harms prevent redevelopment of former industrial site
A residential-led mixed use development including 300 dwellings, a new community hub and site remediation works has been refused at a former industrial site in the green belt on the edge of a south Yorkshire city for the conflict with green belt policies providing a clear reason for refusing the development such that the tilted balance in paragraph 11(d) of the NPPF was not triggered.
