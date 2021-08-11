Lack of urban uplift skews housing supply calculations
An outline proposal for 85 new homes on the edge of a south Yorkshire settlement was approved in the light of a housing land supply shortfall with the adverse impacts on amongst other things, character and appearance of the area and heritage assets, not significantly and demonstrably outweighing the benefits of the new market and affordable homes.
