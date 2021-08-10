Harlow announces block on new PD right to prevent loss of retail and commercial space
An Essex local authority that has experienced widespread publicity over the negative impacts of office-to-residential conversions allowed under permitted development (PD) has announced that it will introduce directions blocking a new PD right in an effort to prevent the "unplanned loss" of employment and retail space.
