Inspector cites housing land supply shortfall in backing 1,300-home urban extension
A planning inspector has allowed an appeal for a 1,300-home urban extension to a Worcestershire town after concluding that, among its benefits, the development would "deliver homes in a district where there is not a five-year supply of housing land by some margin" and would not cause highways safety harm.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.