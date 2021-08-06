Inspector allows up to 276 homes on unallocated Lancashire golf course

A planning inspector has allowed two appeals for separate schemes of 276 and 150 homes on a golf course in Lancashire, after concluding that the council was unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply and the adverse impacts of the proposals “would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the considerable identified benefits”.

by Michael Donnelly
A visualisation of how the finished homes could look (pic: Peel)
A visualisation of how the finished homes could look (pic: Peel)

