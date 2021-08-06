Inspector allows up to 276 homes on unallocated Lancashire golf course
A planning inspector has allowed two appeals for separate schemes of 276 and 150 homes on a golf course in Lancashire, after concluding that the council was unable to demonstrate a five-year housing land supply and the adverse impacts of the proposals “would not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the considerable identified benefits”.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.