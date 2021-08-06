Jenrick tells PINS to be ‘pragmatic’ in enforcing new NPPF requirement for 30 year vision for large new settlements

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick has asked planning inspectors to take a ‘pragmatic’ approach to interpreting National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) revisions requiring councils to set a 30-year vision for new settlements, after a council cited the changes as a reason for delaying submission of its draft local plan.

by Ellie Kahn
Robert Jenrick (Pic: Getty)
Robert Jenrick (Pic: Getty)

