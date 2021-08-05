How NPPF changes will give developers more control in drawing up new local design codes
A large part of the changes to the National Planning Policy Framework published at the end of last month were designed to help embed the government’s “beauty agenda” for new-build housing into the planning system. Commentators say changes to the text around the production of design codes will make it easier for the private sector to play a key role in this process.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.