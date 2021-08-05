Legal Viewpoint: Why health and safety is becoming everybody's business
In a case from Plymouth, the High Court has considered the approach that planning decision-makers should take when dealing with schemes that pose serious health and safety risks. It concluded that another regulatory regime can be relied upon as long as that other regime is capable of regulating the relevant health and safety issues.
