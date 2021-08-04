Japanese knotweed removal insufficient benefit to allow houses

The creation of a public park and removal of extensive Japanese knotweed to be funded by the erection of 11 dwellings at a private woodland in Nottingham was refused for harm to the character and appearance of the area, loss of outlook for nearby occupiers, poor living conditions for future occupiers and harm to nature conservation, local wildlife, ecology and biodiversity and the open space network.

