Government to clarify when high flood risk areas can be developed with 'significantly revised' guidance

The government is to amend planning practice guidance (PPG) to clarify when development can take place on high flood-risk areas, as well as help councils to steer developers on how to use natural approaches to manage drainage. It has announced this in a policy review which also revealed that just three per cent of councils always inspect developments to ensure compliance with flood risk planning conditions, and proposed new planning enforcement measures.

by Michael Donnelly