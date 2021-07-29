Why applicants may now face literal beauty tests, despite government assurances
Last week’s revisions to the National Planning Policy Framework enshrine the creation of “beautiful” places as an overarching ambition of the planning system. While some commentators accept the government’s claim that the beauty aspiration will not create a new “policy test”, others see a potential new hurdle for development
