Inspector awards full costs against council over ‘unreasonable' refusal of 160 homes on allocated site

A planning inspector has awarded a developer full costs against an East Sussex council after overturning its refusal of a 160-home scheme on a site allocated in its local plan, citing the authority’s “unreasonable behaviour” that resulted in “unnecessary and wasted expense” and noting its lack of a five-year housing land supply.

by Michael Donnelly