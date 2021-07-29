Inspector awards full costs against council over ‘unreasonable' refusal of 160 homes on allocated site

A planning inspector has awarded a developer full costs against an East Sussex council after overturning its refusal of a 160-home scheme on a site allocated in its local plan, citing the authority’s “unreasonable behaviour” that resulted in “unnecessary and wasted expense” and noting its lack of a five-year housing land supply.

by Michael Donnelly
War memorial, Little Common (pic: cc-by-sa/2.0 - © Stacey Harris - geograph.org.uk/p/2986169)
