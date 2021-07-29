How councils are approaching the new requirement to produce design codes
Revised national policies state that local authorities must draw up design codes and guidance as part of their local plans or as a standalone policy document. However, practitioners warn that this new requirement could mean delays to plan-making, while council planning team resources and skills will be a key challenge.
Sign in to continue
*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.