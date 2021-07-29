London mayor refuses 1,250-home scheme against GLA officer advice on affordable housing grounds
London mayor Sadiq Khan has refused plans for 1,250 homes on the site of a former brewery, against a recommendation to approve from Greater London Authority (GLA) planners, citing a shortfall in affordable homes and concerns about the increased height and density of the proposals compared to an initial design.
