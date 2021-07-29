London mayor refuses 1,250-home scheme against GLA officer advice on affordable housing grounds

London mayor Sadiq Khan has refused plans for 1,250 homes on the site of a former brewery, against a recommendation to approve from Greater London Authority (GLA) planners, citing a shortfall in affordable homes and concerns about the increased height and density of the proposals compared to an initial design.

by Michael Donnelly
London mayor Sadiq Khan (Getty)
London mayor Sadiq Khan (Getty)

