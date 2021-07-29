Council vote on submitting draft plan for examination pulled at last minute due to NPPF changes
A vote on whether an emerging local plan should be submitted for examination, including a controversial 3,500-home site allocation next to one of England's most high-profile rewilding sites, has been postponed by Horsham District Council, which said it was due to last week's National Planning Policy Framework revisions.
