Landscape harm and development plan conflict no barrier to housing
120 dwellings have been approved on agricultural land outside the settlement boundary of an Essex settlement with limited harm to the character and appearance of the area or the perceived physical separation of development between this and a nearby settlement and despite conflict with the development plan taken as a whole.
