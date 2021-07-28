Full costs awarded against council in appropriate assessment debacle

An inspector has allowed an outline scheme for 160 dwellings on allocated land in an east Sussex town finding no adverse impacts on the qualifying features of a nearby special area of conservation, Ramsar site and special site of scientific interest or the landscape character of the area. The council were awarded full costs against them for unreasonable behaviour in refusing the scheme.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.