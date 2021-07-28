Full costs awarded against council in appropriate assessment debacle
An inspector has allowed an outline scheme for 160 dwellings on allocated land in an east Sussex town finding no adverse impacts on the qualifying features of a nearby special area of conservation, Ramsar site and special site of scientific interest or the landscape character of the area. The council were awarded full costs against them for unreasonable behaviour in refusing the scheme.
