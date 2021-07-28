Go-ahead for 943-home Birmingham scheme despite zero affordable homes and heritage impacts

Plans for a 943-home scheme up to 32 storeys high in Birmingham city centre have been approved, after planning officers concluded that a lack of affordable housing, harm to heritage assets and the scheme's "significant effect upon the townscape" would be outweighed by the project's "public benefits".

by Michael Donnelly
A visualisation of the finished Upper Trinity Street scheme (pic: Cole Waterhouse)
A visualisation of the finished Upper Trinity Street scheme (pic: Cole Waterhouse)

