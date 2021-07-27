Highway improvements accepted to facilitate adjoining authority's urban extension

A proposal comprising of improvements to roundabouts and new access onto an A class road in a Buckinghamshire town, to facilitate a mixed-use urban extension including 1,855 dwellings on allocated land being considered in the adjoining local authority area, was approved with no harm to highway safety or the flow of traffic and congestion in the area.

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Take a 30-day trial

  • Join Planning now and pay nothing for your first 30-days.

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.