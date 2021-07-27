Highway improvements accepted to facilitate adjoining authority's urban extension
A proposal comprising of improvements to roundabouts and new access onto an A class road in a Buckinghamshire town, to facilitate a mixed-use urban extension including 1,855 dwellings on allocated land being considered in the adjoining local authority area, was approved with no harm to highway safety or the flow of traffic and congestion in the area.
