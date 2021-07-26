Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
These Regulations amend Regulation 9 of the Listed Buildings and Conservation Areas (Wales) Regulations 2012 by removing the requirement for LPAs to submit their own applications for Listed Building Consent which relate to the alteration or extension of a listed building within their own area, to the Welsh Ministers to determine.
