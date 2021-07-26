Applications for public service infrastructure development notification (England) Direction 2021
This Direction is issued in the context of the Town and Country Planning (Development Management Procedure and Section 62A Applications) (England) (Amendment) Order 2021 No. 746 which introduces a modified procedure for applications for planning permission for public service infrastructure development made on or after 1st August 2021.
