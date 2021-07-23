MHCLG considering further review of NPPF to support net zero commitment

The housing ministry has said it intends to carry out a ‘fuller review’ of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) in response to concerns raised over how far this week's changes promote the government’s commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and to ensure that national policy contributes to climate change mitigation “as fully as possible”.

by Ellie Kahn