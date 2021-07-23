Appeal Court rejects caravan park owner's enforcement immunity bid
The Court of Appeal has backed a council's decision to refuse a lawful development certificate (LDC) for the permanent occupation of pitches on part of a Dorset caravan park, after rejecting the owner's claim that because some had been occupied for more than ten years, the whole of the area concerned should be immune from enforcement.
