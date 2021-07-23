Appeal Court rejects caravan park owner's enforcement immunity bid

The Court of Appeal has backed a council's decision to refuse a lawful development certificate (LDC) for the permanent occupation of pitches on part of a Dorset caravan park, after rejecting the owner's claim that because some had been occupied for more than ten years, the whole of the area concerned should be immune from enforcement.

by Court reporter
London's Royal Courts of Justice. Pic: Getty Images
London's Royal Courts of Justice. Pic: Getty Images

