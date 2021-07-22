Why a court judgment quashing a housing consent highlights the importance for councils of timely publication of application documents

A High Court judge has overturned a housing consent due to the local authority's late publication of key documents relating to the application and its subsequent refusal to defer the planning committee meeting. The ruling is an important reminder to local authority planning committees to ensure that all significant material for applications are published well in advance of the committee meeting, say experts, otherwise the resulting decision could be at risk of judicial review.

by Ben Kochan
London's Royal Courts of Justice (Pic: Getty)
London's Royal Courts of Justice (Pic: Getty)

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: planning.support@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

FREE TRIAL

  • 14 days access to subscriber-only content

Register

SUBSCRIBE

Prices from £395 /pa*

  • Full access to planningresource.com for 12 months with quarterly print issues
  • Track the latest CIL developments with our live table
  • Easily keep up-to-date with the essential planning news, analysis, and policy amendments by having it delivered directly to you with the Planning Daily bulletin

Choose a Package

*For bespoke corporate packages please email dcs@haymarket.com or call us on 01452 835820.