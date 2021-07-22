Why a court judgment quashing a housing consent highlights the importance for councils of timely publication of application documents

A High Court judge has overturned a housing consent due to the local authority's late publication of key documents relating to the application and its subsequent refusal to defer the planning committee meeting. The ruling is an important reminder to local authority planning committees to ensure that all significant material for applications are published well in advance of the committee meeting, say experts, otherwise the resulting decision could be at risk of judicial review.

by Ben Kochan