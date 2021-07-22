Councils will have to notify secretary of state within a week of any applications for new schools and hospitals
Local planning authorities will from next month have to notify the secretary of state within a week of any applications they receive for new schools, hospitals, prisons and other "public service" infrastructure - as well as when they expect to determine them - in a push for faster decision-making for such development.
